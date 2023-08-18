Fatal fall at Iraqi oil project takes lives of Chinese workers

Shafaq News / On Friday, a security source reported that two Chinese workers met their demise in a tragic incident involving a fall from a considerable height at an oil project in Basra, southern Iraq.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that one of the victims was an engineer, and both individuals were part of the workforce within the project operated by the Chinese oil company, Sinopec.

Furthermore, the source stated that the bodies have been transported to the forensic department in al-Zubayr, north of the governorate, in order to complete the necessary legal procedures.

An investigation has also been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.