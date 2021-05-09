Farmlands arson is a plot to hamper the national economy, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Agriculture and Water warned of farmlands arson, deeming it as a plot to tamper with "Agricultural self-sufficiency".

Committee Rapporteur, MP Salam al-Shammari, said in a press statement, "we warned earlier of a wicked plot to strike the national economy by arson in farmlands and farms. However, nothing was done in this regard."

"What is happening in Karbala and Diyala of burning wheat crops is an obvious evidence for this criminal plot."

"The last of those deeds was a fire in Karbala that engulfed 80 dunums of wheat in al-Mishkat, Ain Tamar district."

Al-Shammari called for "halting these criminal deeds that take place at the beginning of the harvest season and aim to strike the farmers efforts and the country's economy."