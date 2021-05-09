Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Farmlands arson is a plot to hamper the national economy, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-09T09:01:10+0000
Farmlands arson is a plot to hamper the national economy, MP says
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Agriculture and Water warned of farmlands arson, deeming it as a plot to tamper with "Agricultural self-sufficiency".

Committee Rapporteur, MP Salam al-Shammari, said in a press statement, "we warned earlier of a wicked plot to strike the national economy by arson in farmlands and farms. However, nothing was done in this regard."

"What is happening in Karbala and Diyala of burning wheat crops is an obvious evidence for this criminal plot."

"The last of those deeds was a fire in Karbala that engulfed 80 dunums of wheat in al-Mishkat, Ain Tamar district."

Al-Shammari called for "halting these criminal deeds that take place at the beginning of the harvest season and aim to strike the farmers efforts and the country's economy."

related

Iraqi authorities disclose the details of al-Aimmah bridge's explosion

Date: 2021-03-09 05:22:15
Iraqi authorities disclose the details of al-Aimmah bridge's explosion

Weak government measures to monitor the food prices, Official

Date: 2021-04-19 14:40:47
Weak government measures to monitor the food prices, Official

Salih stresses the need to enhance Iraqi-Saudi relations in several fields

Date: 2020-12-07 13:33:14
Salih stresses the need to enhance Iraqi-Saudi relations in several fields

Fiqh powers and politicization hinder the approval of the Federal Court bill, MP says

Date: 2021-03-10 10:12:38
Fiqh powers and politicization hinder the approval of the Federal Court bill, MP says

The Islamic Dawa Party-Iraq Organization to abstain from participating in the elections

Date: 2021-05-02 05:42:31
The Islamic Dawa Party-Iraq Organization to abstain from participating in the elections

Iraqi former MP denies being subjected to an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-12-17 13:55:01
Iraqi former MP denies being subjected to an assassination attempt

Thirty-three indictees in the custody of security forces, Security Media Cell says

Date: 2021-01-10 13:44:41
Thirty-three indictees in the custody of security forces, Security Media Cell says

A Parliamentary proposal to vote on the Federal Court and the budget bills in the same ballot

Date: 2021-03-17 12:36:36
A Parliamentary proposal to vote on the Federal Court and the budget bills in the same ballot