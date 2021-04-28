Report

Farmers and contractors demonstrate in Basra and Maysan

Date: 2021-04-28T07:52:30+0000
Farmers and contractors demonstrate in Basra and Maysan

Shafaq News / Farmers and contractors demonstrated on Wednesday in Maysan and Basra, in the far south of Iraq.

A local source in Basra told Shafaq News agency that the contractors and employees in the electricity departments closed the headquarters of the Energy Transmission and Production Company of the southern region.

"The protesters prevented employees from entering because their financial dues were not paid", the source added.

In Maysan, farmers organized a protest demanding the disbursement of their financial dues of the flood compensation funds.

