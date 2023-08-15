Farewell ceremony honors US Consul General in Erbil for dedicated service

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency hosted a heartfelt farewell ceremony in honor of Irvin Hicks Jr., the outgoing US Consul General in Erbil, marking the conclusion of his tenure.

The attendees included Mustafa Sayed Qadir, Vice President of the Kurdistan Region, and various officials, diplomats, and representatives from countries with a presence in the Kurdistan Region.

Fawzi Hariri, head of the office of the President of the Kurdistan Region, delivered a speech during the event, highlighting the substantial contributions and unwavering dedication exhibited by the departing US Consul General.

Hariri hailed Hicks Jr. as a "devoted friend of the Kurdistan people" who demonstrated an unwavering commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties between the United States and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Hariri conveyed the appreciation of President Nechirvan Barzani for the consul's efforts.

The US Consul General, in turn, expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture orchestrated by President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Hicks Jr. regarded himself as an enduring friend of Kurdistan, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity among the political factions within the Kurdistan Region.