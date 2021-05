Shafaq News/ Dozens of ISIS families left Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria today, and headed to Al-Jad’a camp located on the outskirts of Nineveh governorate.

A reliable source told Shafaq News Agency that 94 families consisting of 381 people left the camp in ten buses at 4 pm today.

Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps that contain ISIS members and families in northeastern Syria, and contains more than 60,000 people of different nationalities.