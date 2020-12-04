Falluja instructs cafes and Billiard halls to stop receiving minors under the age of 18

Shafaq News / The Police Department of Fallujah city in Al-Anbar Governorate instructed all owners of cafes and billiard halls to stop receiving minors under the age of 18.

The director of Fallujah district police department, Brigadier Jamal Al-Jumaili, told Shafaq News agency, "The measure is part of the security forces' tasks to protect those at this age from drifting into behaviors that lead to the destruction of their future. It also comes in conjunction with the beginning of the new school year.”

Al-Jumaili also stressed, "legal and administrative measures have been taken by the administrative unit to hold anyone who violates the law accountable, by closing the place or imposing a fine and arresting the owner of the place."

He pointed out, "there are security teams to impose security and order in all markets, neighborhoods and public streets, to monitor suspicious cases or violate laws, in addition to the presence of intelligence agents in public places wearing civilian clothes and dedicated to following public places."