Falih al-Fayyadh warns of a "conspiracy" to breakdown the Shiite fabric

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Aqd al-Watani (National Contract) bloc, Falih al-Fayyadh, on Monday urged the Shiite political forces to unite, hinting at a "conspiracy" against the Shiite home.

"Al-Sadr will not participate in the conspiracy of tearing the Shiite home that we can discern with some parties," al-Fayyadh said in a statement, "the Coordination Framework is not a gathering against the Sadrist movement. I do not like to say that the Framework is united against the Sadrist bloc."

Al-Fayyadh said that it is hard to foresee the "final scene amid the continuous changes the political process is witnessing," warning of "unconstructive polarities that took place, intentionally or unintentionally, to break down the Shiite home."

The chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission said that the parties undermining the Shiite home are "contributing to the division of Iraq".