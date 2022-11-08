Falih al-Fayyadh bows out of the movement he founded in 2017

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T14:48:05+0000

Shafaq News/ Falih al-Fayyadh, the chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), on Sunday said he is bowing out from al-Ataa movement. The movement, founded by al-Fayyadh himself in 2017, said in a statement that its leading council has approved the PMF commander's request to step down. The council opted to appoint leading figure Khalid Kabyan as an acting leader of the movement until the next meeting of the movement's General Assembly.

related

Al-Assad and al-Fayyadh warn of "pro-terrorist" states' efforts to revive terrorism

Date: 2022-03-02 16:43:22

Al-Fayyadh: PMF will not be a part of any political conflict

Date: 2022-06-13 10:05:55

Lawmaker accuses Abu Fadak and al-Fayyadh of killing demonstrators

Date: 2022-07-17 12:06:04

PMF chief: a new election might be a solution to Iraq's ongoing crisis

Date: 2022-08-04 09:31:50

Al-Fayyadh responds to al-Sadr's statements about PMF

Date: 2022-08-04 17:36:42

Al-Sadr's mouthpiece cracks a list of demands: dismiss al-Fayyadh, remove PMF from Green Zone

Date: 2022-09-01 18:16:28

Independent MP calls for dismissing PMF chief following "illegal" mass arrest campaign in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2022-09-15 15:37:00

Countries that deem the PMF a militia should not establish relations with Iraq, PMF chair says

Date: 2021-06-18 14:27:46