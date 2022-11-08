Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T14:48:05+0000
Falih al-Fayyadh bows out of the movement he founded in 2017

Shafaq News/ Falih al-Fayyadh, the chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), on Sunday said he is bowing out from al-Ataa movement.

The movement, founded by al-Fayyadh himself in 2017, said in a statement that its leading council has approved the PMF commander's request to step down.

The council opted to appoint leading figure Khalid Kabyan as an acting leader of the movement until the next meeting of the movement's General Assembly.

