Faiq Zaidan: Judiciary issued arrest warrants for Al-Hashemi killers

Shafaq News/ The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, announced on Thursday, the issuance of arrest warrants against the killers of Hisham Al-Hashemi and the demonstrators, while indicating that the judiciary did not subject to any pressure in the case of Qassem Mosleh.

Zaidan told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the judiciary has issued arrest warrants for those accused of killing Hisham Al-Hashemi, noting that the Judiciary is not concerned with implementing these warrants.

He also added that some cases of the killers of demonstrators have been completed, especially in Kut and Babil provinces, including the issuance of death sentences against number of officers, affirming that the case of killing the protesters is complex and thorny.

Zaidan pointed out that Kurdistan region is not cooperating with the federal government regarding hand over of wanted persons and fugitives in the region, which is a realistic issue.

Moreover, Zaidan indicated that many media statements and figures issued by politicians are incorrect, explaining that they have formed committees to address and reconsider the structure of some laws, adding that forming the Anti-Corruption Committee is constitutional and legal as it aims to return the looted funds.

In the same context, Zaidan mentioned that many sentences have been passed against those convicted of corruption, explaining that each prisoner costs the state 15 dollar per day.