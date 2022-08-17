Report

Faces from the Green Zone protests: Umm Silwan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-17T17:52:14+0000
Faces from the Green Zone protests: Umm Silwan

Shafaq News / Despite the extremely hot weather and harsh conditions, Umm Silwan, an old lady from Baghdad, shows up every day to assist the Sadrist demonstrators Green Zone in the Green Zone.

Shafaq News agency's lens documented the Sadrist protests taking place in the Iraqi capital, and met Umm Silwan, who arrives at the sit-in at 9 am and never leaves before 8 pm, every day, to "serve" the demonstrators and wash their clothes.

In addition, many Shiite clerics took part in the protest in front of the parliament building.

