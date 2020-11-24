Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Facebook pages threaten Iraqi judges and Security leaders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-24T15:32:32+0000
Facebook pages threaten Iraqi judges and Security leaders

Shafaq News / The Intelligence Service arrested on Tuesday an operator using Facebook pages for threatening Iraqi judges and security leaders.

“A suspect was arrested east of Baghdad by Units of the interior Ministry for operating pages on Facebook and creating posts which target judges and security leaders putting their lives at risk.” A statement by the Intelligence said.

The Units seized on a laptop and a mobile phone contained multiple videos for officials

The Intelligence had referred the case to the public prosecutor to take legal measures against him.

related

PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-23 10:12:22
PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Belgian foreign minister arrives at Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-03 08:13:32
Belgian foreign minister arrives at Baghdad

Iranian and British ambassadors stress the importance of cooperation with Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-15 14:41:29
Iranian and British ambassadors stress the importance of cooperation with Baghdad

After being stabbed and left naked... A kidnapped paramedic released in Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-11 13:10:46
After being stabbed and left naked... A kidnapped paramedic released in Baghdad

Security forces failed to impose curfew on the largest city in Baghdad : Source

Date: 2020-05-26 22:06:10
Security forces failed to impose curfew on the largest city in Baghdad : Source

Crisis Cell warns of "human disaster" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-13 10:34:40
Crisis Cell warns of "human disaster" in Baghdad

The security authorities confirm rockets landed inside the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-16 08:24:26
The security authorities confirm rockets landed inside the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad

"Riot" forces try to storm Tahrir Square in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 09:55:25
"Riot" forces try to storm Tahrir Square in Baghdad