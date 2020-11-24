Facebook pages threaten Iraqi judges and Security leaders

Shafaq News / The Intelligence Service arrested on Tuesday an operator using Facebook pages for threatening Iraqi judges and security leaders.

“A suspect was arrested east of Baghdad by Units of the interior Ministry for operating pages on Facebook and creating posts which target judges and security leaders putting their lives at risk.” A statement by the Intelligence said.

The Units seized on a laptop and a mobile phone contained multiple videos for officials

The Intelligence had referred the case to the public prosecutor to take legal measures against him.