FSC upholds constitutionality of municipality imports law

Shafaq News / The Supreme Federal Court announced its decision to reject appeals challenging the constitutionality of Article (14) of Law No. (1) for the year 2023 concerning municipality imports, as well as appeals related to the remaining articles within the same law.

According to a statement from the Supreme Federal Court, "The court considered on Sunday, August 27, 2023, the appeals numbered (34/Federal/2023) and (39/Federal/2023) challenging the constitutionality of Law No. (1) for the year 2023 regarding municipality imports. The court also reviewed the appeals numbered (35 and its associated appeals) that pertain to challenging the constitutionality of Article (14) of the aforementioned law. This article explicitly prohibits the import, manufacturing, and sale of alcoholic beverages of all kinds. The second paragraph of this article stipulates penalties for violations, ranging from a fine of no less than (10,000,000) ten million dinars to no more than (25,000,000) twenty-five million dinars."

The statement further clarified that the court's ruling found no constitutional violation, and the verdict was reached by an absolute majority, binding all authorities.