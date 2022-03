Shafaq News / A new session of the Federal Supreme Court will take pace today, Tuesday, to look into the appeal filed against Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's decision to reopen the candidature for the presidency of the republic.

The Court will hold a preliminary hearing of the representatives who filed the complaint, as well as the defendant, Mr. al-Halboosi.

On February 23, the Federal Supreme Court decided to postpone looking into the appeal until March 1st.