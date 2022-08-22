Report

FSC to look into complaint filed against al-Shibli on Wednesday

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court has set a new date to look into the lawsuit filed against the current Minister of Transportation, Nasser al-Shibli.

The Court said in a statement that on Wednesday, it will look into the complaint submitted against the Parliament's decision to appoint al-Shibli as Minister of transportation.

It added that the lawsuit was filed by a senior manager in the Ministry, after he found out that al-Shibli does not hold any college degree or an equivalent, which violates article 77 of the Iraqi constitution.

