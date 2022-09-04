FSC to look into appeal against the Sadrists' resignation on September 28

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court will look into the appeal against the resignation of the Sadrist MPs from the Iraqi Parliament on September 28, a judicial source reported.

On June 19, Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi issued a decree terminating the membership of the resigned Sadrist lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament.

According to official documents, al-Halboosi signed a decree carrying the name of his first deputy Hakem al-Zameli, along with 70 other members of the Sadrist bloc.

The Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr said he has decided to withdraw from the political process to avoid involvement with “corrupt” politicians.

The leader of the Sadrist Movement in the Iraqi parliament insisted he "will not participate in the next elections if the corrupt participate" during a closed meeting with members of his bloc.

He also said that his decision to order his bloc to resign from parliament will not be retracted, in an announcement that came three days after he ordered 73 politicians from his party to quit the assembly.

The unprecedented mass withdrawal of al-Sadr bloc has dramatically altered the political scene in Iraq, throwing government formation talks into further doubt.

Al-Sadr emerged as the winner of the October vote, giving him 73 of parliament’s 329 seats. The vote was a blow to his Iran-backed Shiite rivals who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.

Since then, the two sides have been locked in a row for power, even as the country faces growing challenges, including an impending food crisis resulting from severe drought and the war in Ukraine.