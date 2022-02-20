FSC to issue its ruling on the appeal against the Parliament next week

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a session next Wednesday, to issue its ruling regarding the appeal that was submitted against the Parliament's decision to reopen the candidature for Presidency.

On February 8, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the door for receiving Presidential candidacies, after failing to hold the Parliamentary session.

The Parliament decided to reopen the door for receiving candidacies for the position of President of the Republic, starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022 for three days only.