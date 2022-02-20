Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

FSC to issue its ruling on the appeal against the Parliament next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-20T13:23:34+0000
FSC to issue its ruling on the appeal against the Parliament next week

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a session next Wednesday, to issue its ruling regarding the appeal that was submitted against the Parliament's decision to reopen the candidature for Presidency.

On February 8, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the door for receiving Presidential candidacies, after failing to hold the Parliamentary session.

The Parliament decided to reopen the door for receiving candidacies for the position of President of the Republic, starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022 for three days only.

related

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court issued a ruling in the case of terminated Governorate Councils 

Date: 2021-06-02 13:28:11
Iraq's Federal Supreme Court issued a ruling in the case of terminated Governorate Councils 

Kurdish MPs: FSC's ruling is a political statement in a time of crisis

Date: 2022-02-18 10:52:34
Kurdish MPs: FSC's ruling is a political statement in a time of crisis

IHEC is behind postponing the Federal Court's decision regarding the election results

Date: 2021-12-22 18:26:10
IHEC is behind postponing the Federal Court's decision regarding the election results

Iraq's Supreme Court ratifies the results of the elections, first parliamentary session to be held on January

Date: 2021-12-27 14:03:03
Iraq's Supreme Court ratifies the results of the elections, first parliamentary session to be held on January

FSC to look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session on Wednesday

Date: 2022-01-16 13:42:20
FSC to look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session on Wednesday

FSC postpones its session look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session

Date: 2022-01-19 10:52:04
FSC postpones its session look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session

Supreme Court specifies the quorum of the parliament session dedicated to elect a president

Date: 2022-02-03 11:44:54
Supreme Court specifies the quorum of the parliament session dedicated to elect a president

Talks are still underway to form the largest bloc, the State of Law confirms

Date: 2022-02-03 14:06:31
Talks are still underway to form the largest bloc, the State of Law confirms