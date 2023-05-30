FSC rules unconstitutionality of extending Kurdistan Parliament's term

Shafaq News / Tuesday saw the Federal Supreme Court rule on the unconstitutionality of extending the term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.

Chief Justice Jassim Mohammed Abboud announced the verdict, stating that the constitution stipulates a four-year term for parliament and any other legal provision contradicting the constitution is considered null and void.

"The fifth term of the Kurdistan Parliament is considered expired, and anything issued after the extension is constitutionally invalid," emphasized Chief Justice Abboud.

He further highlighted that "the constitution possesses absolute and perpetual authority... It is a legal document that imposes its rules on all authorities. The constitution established the fundamental principles upon which the political process is based, including the rule of law, with the people being the source of authority."

Continuing his remarks, Chief Justice Abboud emphasized the paramount importance of preserving the continuity of the electoral process, as the sustainability of elections serves as a pillar for the democratic system.