FSC postpones looking into complaint against MP al-Jubouri

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-20T11:54:02+0000
Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided to postpone looking into the complaint filed by politician Qutaiba al-Jubouri against MP Mashaan al-Jubouri, until May 9, a judicial source told Shafaq News agency. 

Earlier today, politician Qutaiba al-Jubouri, has filed a lawsuit against MP Mashaan al-Jubouri. 

A source told Shafaq News agency that a trial is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to look into Qutaiba al-Jubouri's lawsuit to suspend Mashaan al-Jubouri's membership of the Parliament. 

No further details were disclosed.

