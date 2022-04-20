FSC postpones looking into complaint against MP al-Jubouri

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided to postpone looking into the complaint filed by politician Qutaiba al-Jubouri against MP Mashaan al-Jubouri, until May 9, a judicial source told Shafaq News agency.

Earlier today, politician Qutaiba al-Jubouri, has filed a lawsuit against MP Mashaan al-Jubouri.

A source told Shafaq News agency that a trial is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to look into Qutaiba al-Jubouri's lawsuit to suspend Mashaan al-Jubouri's membership of the Parliament.

No further details were disclosed.