FSC postpones its session until next Tuesday

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided to postpone looking into the appeal against the Parliament's decision to reopen the candidature for the Presidency of the Republic, until next Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Court held a session to look into the issue.

On February 8, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the door for receiving Presidential candidacies, after failing to hold the Parliamentary session.

The Parliament decided to reopen the door for receiving candidacies for the position of President of the Republic, starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022, for three days only.

MP Bassem Khashan said today that he expects the Federal Supreme Court to accept the appeal he had submitted against al-Halboosi's decision.