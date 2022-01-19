Report

FSC postpones its session look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session

Date: 2022-01-19T10:52:04+0000
FSC postpones its session look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided to postpone its session to look into the complaints to challenge the constitutionality of the Parliament's first session, until January 25.

The appeal against the speaker's election was filed by Mashhadani, as well as another MP, Bassem Khachan.

Iraq's top court, Thursday, provisionally suspended the newly-appointed speaker of parliament, while judges consider an appeal by two fellow deputies claiming his re-election by other lawmakers was unconstitutional.

The Federal Supreme Court decided "to suspend the work" of influential Sunni MP Mohammed al-Halbousi on a temporary basis, while it investigates the process of his election.

The move impacts the workings of parliament, as lawmakers cannot meet without the speaker.

