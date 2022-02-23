Report

Date: 2022-02-23T08:13:02+0000
FSC holds a session to look into the appeal against reopening Presidential candidature

Shafaq News / A new session of the Federal Supreme Court began today, Wednesday, to look into the appeal filed against Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's decision to reopen the candidature for the presidency of the republic.

On February 8, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the door for receiving Presidential candidacies, after failing to hold the Parliamentary session.

The Parliament decided to reopen the door for receiving candidacies for the position of President of the Republic, starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022, for three days only.

MP Bassem Khashan said today that he expects the Federal Supreme Court to accept the appeal he had submitted against al-Halboosi's decision.

