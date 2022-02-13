FSC extends Salih's mandate as President 

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided today to extend the mandate of the incumbent Iraqi President, Barham Salih, until a new President is elected.
The Court said in a statement that Salih shall continue carrying out the duties of the President of the Republic, in spite of the end of his mandate, until the Parliament elects a new President.
On February 8, Salih posted correspondence to the Supreme Federal Court on the power void created by the parliament's failure to elect a president of the republic on Monday's session.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that Salih's move came to counter Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's maneuver to take over the president's duties under the pretext of "power vacuum by the end of Salih's term."
"Salih posted this correspondence to preclude al-Halboosi's attempt to temporarily take over the duties of the president in addition to his duties as parliament speaker," the source said.