FSC extends Salih's mandate as President

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T13:46:51+0000

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided today to extend the mandate of the incumbent Iraqi President, Barham Salih, until a new President is elected. The Court said in a statement that Salih shall continue carrying out the duties of the President of the Republic, in spite of the end of his mandate, until the Parliament elects a new President. On February 8, Salih posted correspondence to the Supreme Federal Court on the power void created by the parliament's failure to elect a president of the republic on Monday's session. A source told Shafaq News Agency that Salih's move came to counter Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's maneuver to take over the president's duties under the pretext of "power vacuum by the end of Salih's term." "Salih posted this correspondence to preclude al-Halboosi's attempt to temporarily take over the duties of the president in addition to his duties as parliament speaker," the source said.

related

President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Date: 2021-03-08 13:09:51

In a phone call with the Palestinian President, Iraqi president reiterates Iraq's support for the Palestine Cause

Date: 2021-05-12 11:56:42

PM Barzani meets President Salih

Date: 2021-09-17 12:40:31

Barham Salih calls for establishing a new political contract

Date: 2022-02-05 09:35:15

Salih and Zaidan: appeals to the elections' results will be looked into

Date: 2021-10-15 10:45:39

Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

Date: 2020-12-29 12:04:41

President Salih: we shall honor the Faily Kurds' sacrifices

Date: 2021-04-08 14:13:10

Talks are still underway to form the largest bloc, the State of Law confirms

Date: 2022-02-03 14:06:31