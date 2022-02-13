FSC excludes Zebari from the Presidential election race

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided today to exclude Hoshyar Zebari from the Presidential election race.

On February six, the Court suspended Zebari's candidacy.

It said in a statement back then that MPs Ali Turki Jassoum, Dilan Ghafour Salih, Karwan Ali Yarwis, and Karim Shakour Mohammad, called for issuing a ruling against the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, for announcing the list of Presidency candidates that includes Hoshyar Zebari.

The MPs said that the Parliament's acceptance of Zebari's candidacy is a violation of the constitution.