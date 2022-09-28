Report

FSC dismisses appeal on the invalidity of Sadrist MPs resignation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T12:21:25+0000
FSC dismisses appeal on the invalidity of Sadrist MPs resignation

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday, the appeal submitted concerning the invalidity of the Sadrist Bloc’s resignation, "due to the lack of public interest of the plaintiffs", a source reported to Shafaq News agency.

The head of the Federal Supreme Court, during an interview with The Iraqi News Agency (INA), on Tuesday, stated, "there are several lawsuits filed regarding the resignation of the Sadrist bloc's MPs, some of which were dismissed because of the way of file them were incorrect, while other lawsuits are still being filed, and they will be considered in their specified time.”

He stressed, "The lawsuit filed to appeal the resignation of the Sadrist bloc's MPs was not filed by the MPs themselves, but by parties legally unrelated to the subject", stating that each case had its circumstances, but that the interest of the Iraqi people is above all.”

