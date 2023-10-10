FSC affirms MPs' right to engage in NGOs and unions

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq issued an interpretative ruling today, Tuesday, emphasizing that engagement in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and unions does not conflict with parliamentary membership.

The court's pronouncement came through a statement outlining the ruling numbered 171/Federal/2023, dated September 21, 2023, interpreting Article 49 (sixth) of the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, which states, "A member of the Council of Representatives shall not combine his membership with any work or any other official position."

The court elucidated that the interpretation of the aforementioned article, as per the interpretative ruling, clarifies that "a deputy during his term is prohibited from assuming any official position, excluding non-official activities. This includes work in non-governmental organizations or unions unless the competent authority decides to restrict or specify work in other non-official activities based on a law or in accordance with it, provided that this restriction or specification does not affect the essence of the right to work, as stipulated in Article (46) of the Constitution. This is to prevent the impact on the deputy while performing his parliamentary duties, enabling him to focus on his tasks and fortifying his role in this field to preserve the dignity of the Council of Representatives."