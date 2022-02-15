Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
FSC: KRG's oil and gas law is unconstitutional
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-15T10:48:17+0000
Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided today, Tuesday, that the oil and gas law in the Kurdistan Region is unconstitutional.
Earlier today, the Court held a session to look into the Kurdistan Region's decision to export oil without the approval of the Federal government.
The Iraqi minister of oil had filed a lawsuit against Kurdistan's minister of natural resources, requesting a clarification from the concerned authorities in Baghdad and Erbil.
He called for adhering to the constitution, stressing the need for the Kurdistan region to hand over its oil production to the Federal Government.
related
Al-Halbousi checks on the health of King Salman
Date: 2020-07-24 19:48:06
Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad
Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in north Baghdad
Date: 2021-10-28 12:56:42
U.S. Contractor died from cardiac arrest during Ain Assad attack
Date: 2021-03-03 16:27:52
Al-Maliki: we will restore the prestige of the state
Date: 2021-01-20 18:36:57
COVID-19: 2400+ new cases and 63 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-08-02 12:48:29
Four rockets target the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Al-Anbar
Date: 2022-01-25 20:05:13
Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post
Date: 2020-09-01 19:01:19
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.