FSC: KRG's oil and gas law is unconstitutional

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T10:48:17+0000

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court decided today, Tuesday, that the oil and gas law in the Kurdistan Region is unconstitutional. Earlier today, the Court held a session to look into the Kurdistan Region's decision to export oil without the approval of the Federal government. The Iraqi minister of oil had filed a lawsuit against Kurdistan's minister of natural resources, requesting a clarification from the concerned authorities in Baghdad and Erbil. He called for adhering to the constitution, stressing the need for the Kurdistan region to hand over its oil production to the Federal Government.

related

Al-Halbousi checks on the health of King Salman

Date: 2020-07-24 19:48:06

Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in north Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-28 12:56:42

U.S. Contractor died from cardiac arrest during Ain Assad attack

Date: 2021-03-03 16:27:52

Al-Maliki: we will restore the prestige of the state

Date: 2021-01-20 18:36:57

COVID-19: 2400+ new cases and 63 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-02 12:48:29

Four rockets target the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Al-Anbar

Date: 2022-01-25 20:05:13

Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Date: 2020-09-01 19:01:19