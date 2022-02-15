Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

FIC says it worked on 18964 cases last year

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T08:20:26+0000
FIC says it worked on 18964 cases last year

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission revealed today that it had looked into 18964 criminal cases last year.

The Commission said in a statement that there were 11605 indicted in these cases, with 15290 charges, including a minister and officials of the same level, with 101 charges.

In addition, special degree employees and heads of state departments were accused on 712 different charges. 

according to the statement, 632 were proven guilty, including the minister whose name was not revealed.

related

Former head of al-Diwaniyah Health department summoned on charges of wasting public money

Date: 2021-07-13 12:22:11
Former head of al-Diwaniyah Health department summoned on charges of wasting public money

FIC issues a summoning order against Iraqi Minister of Justice

Date: 2022-01-13 08:02:01
FIC issues a summoning order against Iraqi Minister of Justice

FIC discloses details about the arrest of Mosul's deputy commissioner

Date: 2022-01-19 08:04:08
FIC discloses details about the arrest of Mosul's deputy commissioner

Baghdad takes a closer look at the Swiss treasury

Date: 2022-02-15 08:43:42
Baghdad takes a closer look at the Swiss treasury

The Federal Integrity Commission summons Nineveh's former head of Provincial council

Date: 2021-06-30 08:20:15
The Federal Integrity Commission summons Nineveh's former head of Provincial council