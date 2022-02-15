FIC says it worked on 18964 cases last year

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T08:20:26+0000

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission revealed today that it had looked into 18964 criminal cases last year. The Commission said in a statement that there were 11605 indicted in these cases, with 15290 charges, including a minister and officials of the same level, with 101 charges. In addition, special degree employees and heads of state departments were accused on 712 different charges. according to the statement, 632 were proven guilty, including the minister whose name was not revealed.

