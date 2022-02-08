FIC issues arrest warrants against former officials x including a minister

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission announced issuing arrest warrants against former officials, including a former minister.

The Commission's investigation department said in a statement that an arrest warrant had been issued against a former minister of transport, after detecting several violations, including a contract between the General Company for Ports of Iraq and a company that rented a plot of land in Al-Maqal port.

In addition, the Nineveh integrity Court issued a summons order against the former head of Nineveh's provincial council.

The warrants were issued according to Articles 331, 329 and 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.