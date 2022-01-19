FIC discloses details about the arrest of Mosul's deputy commissioner

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission revealed that it had arrested the deputy commission of Mosul on bribery and fraud charges.

The Commission said in a statement that the arrest warrants were issued following article 307 of the penal code, on charges of receiving bribes in exchange for impeding the implementation of legal measures.

The arrestee had received a 4000$ generator, in addition to huge sums of money and cars from certain organizations, in exchange for being silent about their encroachment of state properties.