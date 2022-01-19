Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

FIC discloses details about the arrest of Mosul's deputy commissioner

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-19T08:04:08+0000
FIC discloses details about the arrest of Mosul's deputy commissioner

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission revealed that it had arrested the deputy commission of Mosul on bribery and fraud charges.

The Commission said in a statement that the arrest warrants were issued following article 307 of the penal code, on charges of receiving bribes in exchange for impeding the implementation of legal measures.

The arrestee had received a 4000$ generator, in addition to huge sums of money and cars from certain organizations, in exchange for being silent about their encroachment of state properties.

related

The Federal Integrity Commission summons Nineveh's former head of Provincial council

Date: 2021-06-30 08:20:15
The Federal Integrity Commission summons Nineveh's former head of Provincial council

Former head of al-Diwaniyah Health department summoned on charges of wasting public money

Date: 2021-07-13 12:22:11
Former head of al-Diwaniyah Health department summoned on charges of wasting public money

FIC issues a summoning order against Iraqi Minister of Justice

Date: 2022-01-13 08:02:01
FIC issues a summoning order against Iraqi Minister of Justice