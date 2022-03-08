FCoI spots five encroachment cases in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Federal commission of Integrity spotted five cases of encroachment on public property in Nineveh.

The commission said in a statement that the Nineveh investigation directorate arrested 17 accused, including four directors of organizations, on charges of selling state-owned lands.

The accused had split the lands, which area exceeds 350 dunums, into more than 2300 lands and sold them to civilians, noting that the price of 409 lands that were sold reached 16,691,000,000 Iraqi Dinar.

The commission announced earlier this year carrying out similar campaigns that resulted in the arrest of 32 perpetrators accused of selling state-owned lands for more than two billion Dinars.