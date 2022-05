Shafaq News / The Federal Court of Cassation approved the Parliament membership of Miqdam Mohammed Obeid Ali al-Jumaili, to replace Mashaan al-Jubouri.

On Monday, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court expelled lawmaker Mesh'an al-Jubouri from the legislative assembly.

Al-Jubouri was the defendant in a lawsuit filed by former lawmaker Qutaiba al-Jubouri casting doubts on the former's alma mater, according to a source.