FAO, WFP call for addressing food loss and waste.. "for a sustainable Iraq"

Shafaq News/ The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have reiterated their commitment to tackling the issue of food loss and waste, deeming it a "pressing global challenge".
"In a world marked by climate change, conflicts, and economic uncertainties, this collective mission has never been more critical," said the two organizations in a joint press release on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) this Sunday.
The 2023 report of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World has unveiled a stark reality: between 691 and 783 million people faced hunger in 2022, an increase of 122 million people since 2019, before the pandemic. WFP's hunger monitoring systems indicate that 33 million in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region do not have sufficient food consumption.
Globally, about 13% of all the food produced is lost in the supply chain, and another 17% is discarded by households, restaurants, and stores." These losses represent not only a missed opportunity to alleviate hunger but also a significant strain on our environment and resources."
"Responsible for a third of total greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to biodiversity loss, global agri-food systems are under threat. As the world's population continues to grow, we face the daunting reality that by 2050 we will need nearly three Earth-sized planets to sustain current lifestyles. It is imperative that we transform our food systems to be more efficient, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient."
"In our joint commitment to address food loss and waste for a sustainable Iraq, we support the efforts of the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to develop and implement national targets and strategies aligned with SDG 12.3," the statement said," "This includes fostering supply chain collaboration to reduce food waste at every stage, from production to processing and storage. Equally important is encouraging new habits and attitudes to change and decrease the amount of food people throw away."
"We encourage the private sector to actively engage in supporting sustainable food supply chains and promoting responsible consumption. Businesses should invest in the modernization of food supply chains and the adoption of sustainable practices."
The statement called on the individuals "to make conscious choices that reduce food waste within their homes. Additionally, we encourage consumers to actively participate in public-private partnerships aimed at reducing food loss and waste."
"As we mark IDAFLW in 2023, FAO and WFP reaffirm our commitment to addressing food loss and waste in Iraq. Given the alarming statistics of undernourishment and environmental costs, urgent action is needed. Together, we envision a future where no one in Iraq goes to bed hungry, where food is valued and not wasted, and where our agrifood systems are efficient, sustainable, and resilient."