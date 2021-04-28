F-16 Aircrafts are fully ready to carry out sorties in Iraq

Shafaq News / A source said, on Wednesday, that F-16 fighter jets of the Iraqi air forces have entered service.

An Iraqi team carried out maintenance of F-16s at Balad Air Force Base in Saladin Governorate, north of Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the aircrafts are fully ready to carry out sorties."

It is noteworthy that last operation carried out by Iraqi air forces with F-16 aircraft was in April 14, 2021 when it destroyed three ISIS caves in Hemrin Mountain areas within Saladin operation sector.