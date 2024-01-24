Extensive social assistance fraud: 193,000 cases identified

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced on Wednesday the discovery of 193,000 cases of abuse in social assistance salaries, with the recovery of 220 billion dinars.

Minister of Labor Ahmed Al-Asadi stated, "193,000 cases of abuse were identified in the social protection network since the launch of the campaign on January 15, 2023," noting that "the amount of recovered funds during the year of the major campaign has reached 220 billion dinars so far."

Al-Asadi pointed out the launch of the "Recovery" campaign on January 10, which will continue throughout the year, revealing that "27,000 cases of abuse have been identified in the social protection network since the start of the recovery campaign on January 10, 2024, until now."

He emphasized that "the recovery campaign will continue until all abusers are identified, and the recovered funds will be allocated to include those deserving of social assistance."

Al-Asadi highlighted the discovery of approximately 346,000 individuals owning vehicles of modern models since the beginning of the recovery campaign earlier this month, clarifying that "procedures are ongoing, and cooperation with security agencies continues to uncover abusers."

He added, "A monthly report will be provided on the funds recovered from abusers in the social protection network."