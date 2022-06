Shafaq News/ Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads in Maysan defused and dismantled explosive devices and rockets found in Al-Tayeb area, an official press release said on Monday.

Maysan's anti-explosives directorate said that an explosive ordnance disposal squad responded to a strange body call in al-Tayeb area.

"Upon inspection, the team found improvised explosive devices, five Katyusha rockets, 500 projectiles, anti-personnel landmines, and artillery shells," it said.