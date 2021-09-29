Explosives from the remnants of ISIS seized in Tal Afar 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces seized an explosive vest and other explosive devices earlier today, Wednesday, in Tal Afar, Nineveh.

A press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said, "the intelligence of the 15th division of the Iraqi army received intel about explosive devices left by ISIS gangs in al-Ayadiyah mountains in Tal Afar."

The force dispatched to the site found and seized an explosive vest, an improvised explosive device, and a hand grenade.

The force in charge detonated the seized weapons without complications, according to the SMC.