Explosives expert on duty sustains severe injuries in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-15T13:13:52+0000
Explosives expert on duty sustains severe injuries in Saladin
Shafaq News/ An explosives expert reportedly sustained severe injuries while on duty in the north of the Saladin Governorate earlier today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the expert set off the explosive device while attempting to defuse it in Al-Jazeera near mount Makhoul in the north of Saladin. The expert lost his hand and sustained other serious wounds subsequently.

The source said that the incident took place while pursuing an ISIS terrorist group in the area. The group was reported in Baiji by Saladin Emergency Police.

It is noteworthy that Makhoul hills are infested by many ISIS sleeper cells that shelter there despite the continuous security operations and air sorties.

