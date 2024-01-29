Explosive device targets former headquarters of Iraqi paramilitary group

Shafaq News/ An attack by an explosive device had targeted a former headquarters of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in Dhi Qar, a security source in the southern governorate said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a locally made explosive device detonated at dawn on Monday, targeting an empty house that was formerly used by Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq as its headquarters in al-Rifa'i district, north of the Dhi Qar province."