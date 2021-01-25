Explosive device targeted a liquor store in Baghdad

Shafaq News / An explosive device targeted on Tuesday, a liquor store in the capital, Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency; an explosive device blew up today Monday in a closed store selling alcohol in Mahdia, Dora area.

The explosion caused material damage without any causality. The source added.

No group claimed responsibility for such attacks, but extremist Shi’ite factions are believed to have been behind assaults on liquor stores since they threaten before.

Iran-backed factions always deny its responsibility of these actions.

The high-level Violence in Iraq is increasing, although illegal weapons have become increasingly active, by targeting stores, diplomats and US-Led Coalition.