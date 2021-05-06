Explosive device of ISIS remnants blew up in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Mayor of Al-Qaim district in western Al-Anbar Governorate, Ahmed Jedian, said on Thursday the army forces deployed in Al-Qaim after an explosion had occurred.

"An explosive device of ISIS remnants blew up in Al-Hawliya in one of the buildings that were previously detonated.

It did not cause any causality. The Mayor said.

“The engineering team comb the area to securing it and look for other device," he added.

Jedian called the local and central government to provide support to secure the areas through contracting with specialized companies to remove mines and all ISIS remnants.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.