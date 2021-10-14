Explosive device blew up northern Dhi Qar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-14T07:02:15+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported today, Thursday, that an explosion occurred in Shatra district, north of the Governorate.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device blew up, at dawn today, targeting a store in the center of Al-Fathiya area, in Shatra District, north of Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.”
The explosion caused only material damage.
Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the location and opened an investigation into the incident.
