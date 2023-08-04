Explosive Device Targets Energy Transmission Tower in Diyala, Iraq

Shafaq News/ An explosive device targeted an energy transmission tower in Diyala province on Friday.

According to a security source, the incident occurred in the Mouradia area, situated approximately 15 kilometers southwest of Baquba, resulting in significant damage to the tower.

The source indicated that unidentified men detonated the explosive device, leading to the destruction of the electricity transmission tower, and a security force promptly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This attack marks the first in Diyala province this summer. However, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity confirmed several incidents, including attacks, technical malfunctions, and fires, targeting power towers across several regions, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Wasit, and Basra. These assaults resulted in complete power line disconnections and subsequent shutdowns of the electrical grid.

As Iraqi cities grapple with record-breaking temperatures and water scarcity, the power crisis adds to citizens' burden.