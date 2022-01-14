Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosions target headquarters of Azm and Takadum movements

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-14T05:31:02+0000
Explosions target headquarters of Azm and Takadum movements

Shafaq News / A security source reported that two explosions targeted two separate headquarters, for Azm and Takadum movements.

Az is headed by Iraqi Parliament Speaker, while Takadum is headed by Khamis al-Khanjar.

members of Takadum movement told Shafaq News agency that the bomb exploded inside the movement's headquarters, noting that only material damage was recorded.

After an extensive search, the security forces found another bomb and dismantled it safely.

Meanwhile, a similar explosion targeted Azm movement in al-Yarmouk, Baghdad.

No casualties were recorded.

related

Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Date: 2021-12-27 18:01:40
Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil

Date: 2021-07-08 09:47:54
Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil

Takadum calls Al-Khanjar to join an “inclusive alliance”

Date: 2022-01-05 17:50:06
Takadum calls Al-Khanjar to join an “inclusive alliance”

Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Date: 2021-10-04 19:23:11
Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Al-Azm Alliance confirms its commitment to its leader

Date: 2022-01-05 20:23:11
Al-Azm Alliance confirms its commitment to its leader

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Date: 2021-10-17 10:51:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar in Erbil on the eve of the parliament's first session 

Date: 2022-01-08 07:39:02
Al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar in Erbil on the eve of the parliament's first session 

Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Date: 2021-10-23 18:44:33
Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations