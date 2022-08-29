Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosions heard inside the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T21:05:43+0000
Explosions heard inside the Green Zone

Shafaq News / Several explosions were heard in the Green Zone, Baghdad, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the sound is most likely caused by the RPG projectiles used in the clashes taking place in the Green Zone. 

At least five mortar shells targeted the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, Baghdad, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that violent armed clashes are already taking place in the Green Zone, where protestors are using RPGs, PKC guns and Kalashnikov rifles.

Five protestors were killed and 50 others (including members of the security forces) were wounded in Baghdad on Monday after a decision by Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to quit politics over a political deadlock prompted clashes between his supporters and backers of Iran-backed rivals. 

The Dutch embassy, located in the Green Zone, was evacuated due to the recent escalation, and its employees are currently hosted by the German embassy in al-Mansour area.

related

Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

Date: 2022-01-13 18:09:39
Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-16 15:01:00
A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone as demonstrators trickle

Date: 2021-10-19 11:05:41
Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone as demonstrators trickle

Protesters against the results of the election move towards the Green Zone

Date: 2021-10-23 20:36:12
Protesters against the results of the election move towards the Green Zone

A new attack on the green zone

Date: 2020-08-27 21:18:45
A new attack on the green zone

Senior official reveals the circumstances of Sunday's rocket attack on the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-19 20:49:03
Senior official reveals the circumstances of Sunday's rocket attack on the Green Zone

Security alert in Baghdad's Green Zone amid public discontent of removing al-Muhandis's pictures from al-Fardous square 

Date: 2021-12-25 06:33:01
Security alert in Baghdad's Green Zone amid public discontent of removing al-Muhandis's pictures from al-Fardous square 

Within 24 hours, Four attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-07 14:00:53
Within 24 hours, Four attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq