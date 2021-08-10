Report

Explosions damage two transmission towers in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-10T16:27:42+0000
Shafaq News/ Blasts from an explosive device damaged two transmission towers on the 400 KV line between Kirkuk and the Mansouriyah, Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said on Tuesday.

A statement of the Ministry said that blasts damaged two legs of transmission tower 209 and one leg of tower 210.

"An explosive device fixed on another leg of the tower 210 is being defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad in Beer al-Dhaham, Amerli, Kirkuk."

"The winds of the current crisis of targeting the transmission towers will blow the achievements of the Ministry, and none other than the citizen will be the victim of its consequent damages if the governmental efforts do not join to curb this flagrant depletion of the state resources."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry reported "another sabotage attack" that resulted in the collapse of seven towers raising the toll of collapsing towers from those attacks to 27 in a single week.

