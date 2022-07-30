Report

Explosion targets headquarters of a Shiite armed faction in Nasiriyah

Date: 2022-07-30T19:15:17+0000
Explosion targets headquarters of a Shiite armed faction in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ An explosion targeted a headquarters of the Sayyid al-Shuhada movement in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar, a source revealed on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near the headquarters of the movement affiliated with al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) at noon today.

"The headquarters is located inside a secure area because the governorate's police chief resides here," the source continued, "only material casualties were reported."

