Explosion targets an army patrol in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that armed men burned a brick factory in Abu Khamis village, 7 km south of Baquba.

He added that the perpetrators opened fire on the villages near the factory, which caused some families to flee to nearby villages.

At the same time, an army patrol, heading to the scene was exposed to an explosion causing four injuries.

The southern Bahraz areas are considered hot spots for armed parties due to their rugged nature, and were a starting point for armed organizations for the post-2004 period.