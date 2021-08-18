Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets an army patrol in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-18T21:05:58+0000
Explosion targets an army patrol in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that armed men burned a brick factory in Abu Khamis village, 7 km south of Baquba.

 He added that the perpetrators opened fire on the villages near the factory, which caused some families to flee to nearby villages.

At the same time, an army patrol, heading to the scene was exposed to an explosion causing four injuries.

 The southern Bahraz areas are considered hot spots for armed parties due to their rugged nature, and were a starting point for armed organizations for the post-2004 period.

related

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Security forces launch a military campaign in al-Abbara district's villages

Date: 2021-08-11 09:42:08
Security forces launch a military campaign in al-Abbara district's villages

Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

Date: 2021-06-23 13:45:56
Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

ISIS snipers fire on PMF checkpoint, wound a member of 24th brigade.

Date: 2021-05-29 06:50:46
ISIS snipers fire on PMF checkpoint, wound a member of 24th brigade.

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

AAR: five terrorists killed in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-12 16:52:33
AAR: five terrorists killed in Diyala

Iraqi security forces protect villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-04 08:18:30
Iraqi security forces protect villages in Diyala

Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Date: 2021-04-30 15:32:42
Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations