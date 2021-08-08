Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets a power transmission tower in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-08T09:15:50+0000
Explosion targets a power transmission tower in Nineveh
Shafaq News/ The General Company for Northern Electricity Transmission announced today that the transmission line east of Mosul was suspended due to the explosion of an energy tower in Nineveh Governorate.

 The company said in a statement, that at dawn today, the power line east of Mosul - Mosul Dam with a voltage of 400 kV was out of service, after an explosive device was detonated on tower No. 23.

 He added, "Our staff have worked on the same line and completed establishing the tower No. 28 through tireless work to put the power line into service", noting, "the line was put into service at 5:30, and was detonated at 5:45. It only lasted 15 minutes."

 However, the statement confirmed that all security forces, Police, and reconstruction staff are cooperating to repair the tower and put it into service as soon as possible.

"The northern power transmission system was exposed to a large number of sabotage acts and direct targeting during the past few days, which led to the suspension of several transmission lines and the fall of 16 power transmission towers in Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Saladin", the statement added.

related

Turkey's Airforces attack Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-27 06:18:34
Turkey's Airforces attack Nineveh

PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-21 08:07:22
PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

Joint search operation of fluvial islands south of Mosul

Date: 2021-05-15 13:23:18
Joint search operation of fluvial islands south of Mosul

Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Date: 2021-01-15 08:12:46
Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

A terrorist attack thwarted in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-01 19:30:17
A terrorist attack thwarted in Nineveh

Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-19 16:02:15
Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh

PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain

Date: 2021-04-01 12:30:23
PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain

The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-16 08:19:03
The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh