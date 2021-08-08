Explosion targets a power transmission tower in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The General Company for Northern Electricity Transmission announced today that the transmission line east of Mosul was suspended due to the explosion of an energy tower in Nineveh Governorate.

The company said in a statement, that at dawn today, the power line east of Mosul - Mosul Dam with a voltage of 400 kV was out of service, after an explosive device was detonated on tower No. 23.

He added, "Our staff have worked on the same line and completed establishing the tower No. 28 through tireless work to put the power line into service", noting, "the line was put into service at 5:30, and was detonated at 5:45. It only lasted 15 minutes."

However, the statement confirmed that all security forces, Police, and reconstruction staff are cooperating to repair the tower and put it into service as soon as possible.

"The northern power transmission system was exposed to a large number of sabotage acts and direct targeting during the past few days, which led to the suspension of several transmission lines and the fall of 16 power transmission towers in Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Saladin", the statement added.