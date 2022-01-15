Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Shafaq News / On Saturday, two explosions were heard in Baghdad and Babel Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "A homemade explosive device blew up this morning, near Al-Rahman Mosque in Jableh District within Babel Governorate, causing only material damage to the mosque."

Meanwhile, another source told our Agency, "A grenade targeted a house in the Talbiyah area, east of the capital, Baghdad, causing material damage, without any causalities."

In this context, the Baghdad Police Command arrested a "dangerous terrorist" who tried to infiltrate from one of the checkpoints."

A third security source reported that two car bombs were found under the rubble in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq.

The source added that the two vehicles are of ISIS remnants and that work is underway to remove the rubble to dismantle them.