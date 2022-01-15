Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-15T07:47:18+0000
Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Shafaq News / On Saturday, two explosions were heard in Baghdad and Babel Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "A homemade explosive device blew up this morning, near Al-Rahman Mosque in Jableh District within Babel Governorate, causing only material damage to the mosque."

Meanwhile, another source told our Agency, "A grenade targeted a house in the Talbiyah area, east of the capital, Baghdad, causing material damage, without any causalities."

In this context, the Baghdad Police Command arrested a "dangerous terrorist" who tried to infiltrate from one of the checkpoints."

A third security source reported that two car bombs were found under the rubble in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq.

The source added that the two vehicles are of ISIS remnants and that work is underway to remove the rubble to dismantle them.

related

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition near Babel

Date: 2021-04-07 09:49:46
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition near Babel

Babel's Deputy Governor laments the politicization of Jurf al-Sakhr issue

Date: 2021-08-05 21:55:54
Babel's Deputy Governor laments the politicization of Jurf al-Sakhr issue

More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-27 14:58:06
More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

PMF member killed in an explosion in Babel

Date: 2021-12-11 10:12:39
PMF member killed in an explosion in Babel

Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Date: 2021-06-21 11:04:15
Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

PMF kills an ISIS terrorist and arrests another in Babel

Date: 2021-02-28 09:16:26
PMF kills an ISIS terrorist and arrests another in Babel

Iraqi forces arrest ISIS members in Diyala and Babel

Date: 2021-04-09 12:51:44
Iraqi forces arrest ISIS members in Diyala and Babel

Fire broke out inside a hospital in South Iraq

Date: 2021-08-07 09:45:49
Fire broke out inside a hospital in South Iraq