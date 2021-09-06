Report

Explosion targets a liquor store in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Unidentified persons attacked today at dawn a liquor store in the capital Baghdad.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up the store.

No casualties were recorded

