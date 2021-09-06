Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Explosion targets a liquor store in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-09-06T05:19:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Unidentified persons attacked today at dawn a liquor store in the capital Baghdad.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up the store.
No casualties were recorded
related
Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad
Date: 2020-01-25 12:07:44
An elderly woman suffer from chronic diseases recovers from Corona in Baghdad
Date: 2020-04-21 09:09:16
Security forces try to disperse a protest in Tahrir square in Baghdad with live bullets
Date: 2019-10-02 18:57:21
Military deployment in Baghdad and Military convoys enter the capital, source says
Date: 2021-05-27 08:57:31
General strike begins and several major streets closed in Baghdad
Date: 2019-11-03 08:26:32
Report: Baghdad heat is world's climate change future
Date: 2020-08-12 20:57:02
Four rockets land near the Green Zone in Baghdad
Date: 2021-02-22 16:52:10
Baghdad Police Command arrests a “terrorist’
Date: 2021-08-21 21:00:47
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.