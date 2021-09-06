Explosion targets a liquor store in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T05:19:50+0000

Shafaq News/ Unidentified persons attacked today at dawn a liquor store in the capital Baghdad. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up the store. No casualties were recorded

